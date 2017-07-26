Bachman's Roofing Expands Their Commercial Service Division

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. announced the addition of two new leaders to their growing commercial service division. With their already established reputation from 12+ years in commercial sales and 40+ years in the residential sector, Bachman's Roofing is continuing to deliver top quality and expertise to commercial customers in need of prompt repairs.



This expanding commercial service department is devoted to dispatching expert technicians out to assist commercial customers in a timely manner. Their expertly trained staff has the proper knowledge and experience to handle these commercial projects and provide a 5-star experience.



Shawn Claypoole and Kristy Claypoole have 50+ years of combined roofing and construction experience. The husband and wife duo was brought into the Bachman's family six months ago. They praised the Bachman's culture of quality, attention to detail, and exceptional leadership.



Shawn defines himself as a loyal, dedicated, and results-oriented person. He is looking forward to working with "Team Bachman's" because of their great reputation and proven track record within the community. He is committed to bringing his best work to the table.



Kristy defines herself as a multitasker who excels in fast-paced environments. She has overcome many challenges during her career, including being a female in the construction industry and working hard to advance into management roles. She operates under the principle of doing her absolute best to be successful. These philosophies are reflected in Bachman's goals of quality service and expertise.



For more information about Bachman's Roofing, their commercial division and interviews with Peter Niven, please call 610-867-8004 or visit http://BachmansRoofing.com.



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been for more than 40 years. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer service, exceptional products and expert installations. Having earned its reputation for outstanding residential and commercial work, Bachman's now provides service for commercial properties, including construction and remodeling of office buildings, condos, schools, retail, and more.