Bachman's Roofing Rebuilds Home for Veteran Hero

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2018 --Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc., partners with Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, and their Philadelphia stations 92.5 WXTU-FM, 98.1 WOGL-FM, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT-AM, SportsRadio 94 WIP-FM, KYW-AM Newsradio and Today's 96.5 WTDY-FM, and the Travis Manion Foundation in support of the 2017-2018 Hero's Home Initiative. The Hero's Home Initiative is a charitable organization designed to help veterans renovate and rebuild their existing homes. Bachman's will begin breaking ground on the renovation project in the beginning of the 2018.



This year's Hero's Home nominee is Charles Trost, a current resident of Croydon, PA. Charles joined the Air National Guard in 2010, serving in the 270th Engineering Installation Squadron. During his time in Afghanistan, Charles put his background as a mechanic to work and was responsible for maintaining his unit's vehicles and equipment.



Upon returning from the service, Charles and his wife bought their first home. Unbeknownst to them, the house was in very poor condition. With one unforeseen home improvement project after another, the Trosts became short on resources. While the Trosts have been evaluating ways to improve their home, they're also trying to save money for the adoption of their first child. Charles and his wife were overjoyed to accept the assistance from the partnership, as part of the Hero's Home initiative. Charles, who was happily surprised, remarked, "Tara and I are so humbled by the support of the Travis Manion Foundation, Bachman's Roofing, and Entercom. We thought maybe we would have a few small items donated here and there for the house. However, we never expected a company like Bachman's to donate a brand-new roof, siding and so many other items that our house needs."



Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been serving the area for going on 50 years. Bachman's welcomed the opportunity to support a local war veteran. "This was an opportunity we were searching for. We wanted to give back; we wanted to help veterans," stated Greg McNulty, Residential Sales Manager of Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc.



The Travis Manion Foundation has been empowering war veterans both regionally and nationally for over 10 years. Ryan Manion of the Foundation states: "The Travis Manion Foundation is proud to have amazing partners like Entercom and Bachman's Roofing, who understand the valuable assets that our veterans are to their local communities."



As the second installment of the Hero's Home project gets underway in January, David Yadgaroff, Entercom Senior Vice President and Market Manager states, "Entercom, along with Bachman's Roofing and the Travis Manion Foundation, are honored to be able to assist members of our local community. Air National Guard Technical Sgt. Charles Trost has served and continues to serve our country so admirably. We are proud to help provide the Trosts and their hopeful future child with the type of home they deserve."



Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is scheduled to begin the updates and repairs to Trost's home the first week of January, with the completion and unveiling of the remodeled home scheduled for Wednesday, February 14th, 2018.



About Bachman's Roofing, Building, and Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been for more than 40 years. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer service, exceptional products, and expert installations. Having earned its reputation for outstanding residential and commercial work, Bachman's now provides service for commercial properties, including construction and remodeling of office buildings, condos, schools, retail, and more.



To learn more about Bachman's Roofing, Building, and Remodeling, visit http://www.bachmansroofing.com.



About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.



Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at http://www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).



For more information on Hero's Home, visit http://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/heroshome/.