Bachman's Roofing Takes Part in Renovating Home for Retired Army Veteran

Former Air National Guard veteran, Charles Trost along with his wife Tara, were rewarded a renovated home on March 28, 2018, courtesy of the Travis Manion Foundation with the assistance of Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. Entercom, the #1 creator of live original and local audio content within the country and their stations Sports Radio 94WIP, KYW News Radio 1060, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, 92.5 WXTU, Today's 96.5 WTDY-FM, and 98.1 WOGL along with their partners, also contributed to the renovation and hosted the presentation for the Trost family's new home.



When Charles Trost returned home after his time in the Air National Guard, he and his wife were misled about the condition of their new home. Termites had gotten into key structures and their basement had flooded among other issues. Upon hearing about the Trost's situation, the Travis Manion Foundation, an organization dedicated to assisting military veterans and families of fallen heroes, reached out to Charles and Tara and initiated the "Hero's Home" project to begin the renovation.



The presentation of the Trost's newly renovated home took place on its doorstep, with individuals from the participating organizations all thanking Charles for his service to their country. Entercom's Market Manager and Senior Vice President, David Yadgaroff said, "I want to thank Charles and Tara for your service. We are super proud to be your partners in this."



Chief Operating Officer of the Travis Manion Foundation, Josh Jabin, thanked everyone who participated, particularly Bachman's Roofing, for all the renovation work they completed. "Bachman's served as our presenting partner and went above and beyond making all of this possible," said Josh.



When it was time for Bachman's Roofing Residential Sales Manager, Greg McNulty, to take the podium, he expressed his gratitude for being able to work on the project. "We've been looking for a great cause we can latch on to," said Greg. "Thanks to beMarketing for doing a great job for us."



Finally, Charles and Tara got a chance to thank everyone for their hard work and expressed their gratitude. "We would like to thank Entercom and the Travis Manion Foundation for everything they are doing," said Charles. "We definitely are grateful of it and we would like to pay it forward when we get done this project."



Charles and Tara have also expressed an interest in adoption, where Entercom and the Travis Manion Foundation will continue to help make their dreams of raising a family come true.



About Charles Trost

Born in the Bucks County area, Charles Trost joined the Air National Guard in 2010, where he became a part of the 270th Engineering Installation Squadron out of the Horsham Air Guard Station, where he specialized in engineering and mechanical tasks.



Responsible for keeping the vehicles and equipment in top shape, Charles' regiment accompanied the Army as they travelled through Afghanistan, Bagram, Kandahar, and Kabul.



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling

A family owned business that has been serving southeastern Pennsylvania and many surrounding areas for over 40 years, Bachman's Roofing provides top quality roofing services for both residential and commercial buildings. Their services include roof replacement/repairs, remodeling, building custom structures like porches, chimney work, and much more.



Winner of the 2017 Angie's List Super Service Award along with many other accommodations, Bachman's Roofing has earned the trust of the communities they serve and take pride in partnering with organizations like the Travis Manion Foundation, serving military veterans and families that need their help.



