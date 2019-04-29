Bachman's Roofing Unveils Revolutionary Solar Panel Division

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2019 --With the launch of a new solar division, Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is now a certified installer of the GAF® Solar DecoTech™ system, which is a new solar product designed to maximize efficiency while eliminating common issues associated with solar roofing.



The DecoTech system combines innovative, attractive and affordable solar technology with fast, safe, and easy installation. By choosing a renewable energy solar panel system, customers will reduce their ?electric bills by an average of $588 per year. For a limited time, customers will also receive a 30% federal tax credit with the installation of a new solar roof.



As one of Pennsylvania's most trusted roofing contractors, Bachman's guarantees one-day installation for every solar roof, and each system is covered by a 25-year warranty. The ?DecoTech system? allows solar panels to be integrated directly onto the roof, rather than mounting panels on top of the roof like most solar panel systems. As a result, homeowners can avoid common maintenance issues that arise from pests nesting between solar paneling and roof shingles.



"We are extremely excited to offer affordable solar options, making green power more accessible to our customers," said Eric Bachman, president of Bachman's Roofing. "The GAF DecoTech System is one of the best products on the market, and installing the system creates a win-win situation for homeowners and the environment."



"Affordable, effective, and visually appealing solar has been one of the most talked-about promises in the roofing industry," said Anthony Ruffine, GAF vice president of renewable energy & strategic marketing. "We are very proud that our DecoTech product fulfills that promise."



For more information about Bachman's Solar division, visit:BachmansRoofing.com/Solar



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been for over 45 years. By offering excellent customer service, exceptional products, and expert installations, Bachman's has earned a reputation as one of the best roofing companies in Pennsylvania. Today, Bachman's is much more than a roofing company with capabilities in commercial and residential construction and the recent addition of a solar division.