Bachman's Roofing Voted Into Top 100 Roofing Contractors Nationwide

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --Roofing Contractor has announced that Bachman's Roofing, Building, and Remodeling, Inc. has been voted into the top 100 roofing contractors nationwide. Over the last 12+ years in commercial sales and the past 40+ years in the residential department, Bachman's continues to stand out for delivering exceptional quality and expertise to their valued customers.



Bachman's knows that dealing with issues regarding your home can be nerve-racking, that is why they pride themselves on taking you step by step throughout the process. Their expertly trained staff with over 1000 years of collective experience has the knowledge and expertise to make sure your worries are put to rest.



The family-owned business is well-known for the various services they provide. These professional services include: residential and commercial roofing, permit expediting, job site project management, ground-up construction projects, remodeling of new office space, industrial properties, retail market facilities, schools, religious buildings, and local government projects.



Bachman's Roofing takes into consideration that customers still have business to conduct while construction is in progress. This is why they always make it a priority to keep their presence on site to a minimum. They ensure that facilities will still be able to operate within normal business hours and that their entrances and parking spaces will not be obstructed.



At Bachman's Roofing, they take pride in the communities that live and work in. Through employee volunteering and financial assistance, Bachman's contributes to multiple organizations each year. A few of the organizations that they are involved with include: Caron, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Spring-Ford football, Berks' Parks, Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and Shriners Hospital for Children.



The team at Bachman's Roofing, Building, and Remodeling, Inc. is focused on making your home improvement process as easy as possible for you. Bachman's knows that you, as a customer, may have questions about the process, and their expert staff is ready and willing to assist you. They will also walk you through the step by step process from the initial call all the way up to installation day.



Bachman's has earned a very respectable reputation over the years for their excellent service. Their customers were happy to share their experiences with the company. "We were so pleased with your responsiveness when we had the ice dam problems and plan to recommend you," said Helen from Mohnton. Bachman's is always appreciative when they receive feedback from their customers and hope that they continue to share their experiences.



For more information about Bachman's Roofing and their services, please call 800-922-5818 or visit http://BachmansRoofing.com.



About Bachman's Roofing, Building, and Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building, and Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been for more than 40 years. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer service, exceptional products, and expert installations. Having earned its reputation for outstanding residential and commercial work, Bachman's now provides service for commercial properties, including construction and remodeling of office buildings, condos, schools, retail, and more.