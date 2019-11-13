Back Again… Gary Barbera's Coats for Kids Winter Warm Up Tour Is in Full Swing in Collaboration with the Office of PA State Representative Jared Solomon 2019

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2019 --Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and their Barbera Cares Programs Kicked off their Annual Gary Barbera's Coats for Kids Tour. Next stop Solomon Solis-Cohen, where Barbera Cares distributed new book bags in September.. The Barbera Cares Program is delighted to provide volunteer hours and have already purchased over 1,000 warm winter coats to distribute to local Philadelphia School District grade schools as thoughtfully chosen by the office of PA State Representative Jared Solomon.



The Gary Barbera's Coats for Kids is the highlight of their holiday Barbera Cares Programs for the surrounding communities. The mission of Gary Barbera's Coats for Kids is to once again distribute as many new winter coats as possible to keep up with the ever growing need. It's more than a coat it's hope while providing warmth and self-confidence to a child who needs it in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.



1 out of 6 children in Pennsylvania live in poverty and warm winter coats are a necessity not a luxury. This community integration is important to the Barbera Cares Program to assist their community by gifts in action. It's more than just a donation every year this is near and dear to the Barbera family and employee's hearts. For families that are financially struggling, new coats are not easy to come by. Other necessities such as housing, medical care, utilities, and food take precedence over brand new clothing. Gary Barbera remarks, "It's a privilege for Barbera Cares to be able to come to the schools, meet the families and help the children select the coat they want. The gratitude and smiles on their faces is heart-melting."