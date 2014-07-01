Back Office Betties Now Offers Spanish Receptionist Services

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --Back Office Betties, a virtual receptionist company located in Phoenix, is pleased to announce it will now offer services in both English and Spanish.



Previously, the company had offered only English services, prohibiting Spanish-speaking callers from getting the full Betties experience.



Thus, the decision to offer bilingual services was an easy one for owner Emily LaRusch.



“We found that we were missing out on a specific demographic of our community by not having bilingual representation,” said LaRusch.



Since offering the new Spanish receptionist services, the company has seen tremendous growth. As a result of the growing demand, Back Office Betties has expanded their hours. They now operate on a Monday through Saturday schedule.



For more information about Back Office Betties or its Spanish language receptionist services, please call (602) 626-8808 or visit their website.



About Back Office Betties



Back Office Betties is a virtual receptionist company committed to providing friendly and professional customer service.



Back Office Betties

5450 East High Street, Suite

Phoenix, AZ

(602) 626-8808

HiBettie@backofficebetties.com

Backofficebetties.com