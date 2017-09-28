Back Office Shared Services Reduces SMSF Audit Fees Up to 32% Across the Board for All Clients

Lindfield, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --Giving clients a more streamlined audit service, BOSS announces their new price reductions for outsourcing accounting work. Poised to help those who run a Self-Managed Super Fund (SMSF), the new lowered fees apply to SMSFs prepared by BOSS or prepared by someone else. Conveniently, clients can choose from three services, for different companies, for any particular years of their choosing. As all SMSFs must be audited annually by an approved auditor, BOSS is on point. The fee reductions are effective immediately for all clients.



Services include conducting a financial audit that enables the auditor to examine the fund's financial statements. It also includes a compliance audit. This audit involves assessing the SMSFs compliance with the superannuation rules. As all of the work is comprehensive and time-consuming, BOSS offers outsourcing accounting services for the savings of limited time resources of in-house accountants.



"It makes us so happy to roll out these new price reductions irrespective of whether we prepared the SMSF or you had someone else do it. Now an audit for a basic super fund that someone else prepared is $400 and on goes the good news. A medium fund is $500 and a large fund is $650. As you can see, there's really no reason to make an expenditure of your in-house accountants time and efforts when we can do it for you," said Lee Court, Client Relationship and Marketing Manager for BOSS.



The new prices for outsourcing accounting SMSF audits prepared by BOSS are just as impressive. The former pricing of a basic super fund for a BOSS prepared SMSF was $490. Now pricing stands at $350 plus GST. That's a savings of $140 on the basic super fund, a $170 savings on the medium super fund, and a $280 savings on the large super fund.



To hire an outsourced accountant visit http://www.boz.com.au and http://bossoutsourcing.nz/.



About Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd (BOSS)

BOSS is an Australia-based accounting outsourcing provider that supplies part-time and full-time virtual accountants and bookkeepers to supplement accounting staff. Streamlining operations for accounting firms and business owners, every BOSS outsourced accountant is fully-trained in Australia and New Zealand accounting standards, Self-Managed Super Funds, tax procedures and law. All accounting outsource specialists work in BOSS' overseas offices and never at offsite locations.



