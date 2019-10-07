Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2019 --The prevalence of back pain has increased significantly over the past several decades. With surgeries becoming a more commonly selected treatment method in severe cases, we should also question the traditional methods of open surgeries and spinal fusions in the wake of new technology trends.



In a recent suite of reports by iData Research, the U.S. spinal implant market is valued at approximately $6.0 billion and is expected to reach nearly $6.5 billion by 2025. Growth in the spine market can be attributed to many segments, including vertebral compression fracture, spinal surgery instrumentation, motion preservation, electrical stimulation and interbody device segments. Traditional fusion markets are slowing down and will plateau as minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and motion preservation procedures are becoming the norm.



What are the Latest Trends?

Despite many challenges, growth is expected in many market segments, as patients in the U.S. maintain a steady demand for spinal procedures. Growth has slowed in the last few years as newer, minimally invasive innovations have gradually cannibalized the traditional spine market. The largest segment of the U.S. spinal implant market is the thoracolumbar fixation segment. It currently makes up 29.9% of the market, though it is expected that it will drop to 25% by 2025.



The fastest-growing spinal implant technology is motion preservation devices, which grew by more than 3% from 2017 to 2018. A motion preservation device is a direct alternative to spinal fusion, treating the same symptoms while allowing the patient to preserve natural spine motion.



This increased use of motion preservation technology is primarily fueled by cervical artificial discs, where new devices entering the market and improvements in reimbursement policies will result in the cost of procedures to go down, as well as different types of treatments becoming more available.



The Most Commonly Used Spinal Implant Company

Medtronic currently holds the largest market share across the U.S. spinal implants and VCF devices at nearly one-third. Medtronic leads the cervical fixation, thoracolumbar fixation, VCF market while also having a strong presence in the motion preservation device space.



With the spinal implant market leaning toward newer technologies and procedures, motion preservation devices are becoming more commonly used over traditional fusion. This benefits patients, as these procedures are aimed at maintaining range of motion and quality of life. Newer motion preservation technologies will also benefit patients who have had previously untreatable pathologies. As the manufacturers continue to innovate and strive for market share, and reimbursement improves, patients will reap the benefits.



