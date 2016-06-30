Back to 1 Is an All New Movie Musical Featuring over 10 Original Songs and Dance Sequences

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --Back to 1, a brand new movie musical featuring over 10 original songs and dance sequences from More Brandy Productions, is currently live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Performers and athletes devote their entire lives to their passion. It's a 24/7 job that tests the limits everyday both mentally and physically. Dancers are athletes that have chosen one of the most difficult professions in life, some are born to do it, and others learn to master it.



But what happens to a dancer when they suffer a career-ending injury before they're ready to retire? Their passion doesn't end, their yearning to continue grows stronger, but they physically can't continue or are told they can't continue and now find themselves stuck and forced to find a different life. A new life no amount of training has prepared them for. They have to re-discover themselves and find a new place in the vast world.



One week before her opening debut as lead, a principal ballerina suffers a career-ending injury and is forced to find a new life outside the world of dance. But when she befriends a gifted composer with writer's block, she falls for his unlikely charm and must learn to overcome her fear of permanent injury or settle for an unfulfilling life.



"Being a dancer, I want to see a film with strong characters that incorporates powerful themes about family, support, love of the arts, and finding inner strength on a courageous journey of perseverance," says Writer and Director Doug Penikas, "Those elements combined with beautiful imagery capturing the movement of extraordinary dance sequences set to original music, makes this protagonist's story one that audiences might talk about for years to come."



Featuring over 10 original songs created solely for the movie, exciting new dance sequences of varying styles, and a powerful emotional story, BACK TO 1 shines a spotlight on the life of a performer's emotional struggle during physical rehabilitation and her journey to closure.



More Brandy has partnered with Samaco Films and Synergetic Distribution to maximize the best quality of filmmaking and release opportunities for BACK TO 1. In addition, the production has hired Emmy Award winning choreographers Bonnie Story and Chucky Klapow of the High School Musical franchise to bring the dance sequences to life.



"There's really something for everybody musically, and with our choreography, hopefully, we'll bring all those songs to life and take them somewhere you wouldn't even expect just by listening to the songs," says Klapow.



Back to 1 is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: www.backto1film.com



About More Brandy Productions

More Brandy Productions, LLC - is an independent film production company devoted to bringing quality stories to mainstream audiences. More Brandy develops and produces films of any genre, action, adventure, comedy, drama, musical, romantic-comedy, fantasy, science-fiction, thriller, and horror. More Brandy Productions collaborates with top industry professionals on each production from early development all the way to distribution.