Back-to-School Giveaway: All PRO Options of Freemake Video Converter & Video Downloader Free for Schools and Universities

08/14/2017 --On the eve of the back-to-school season, Freemake, a developer of popular Windows software for multimedia, announces that Freemake paid PRO features are granted for free to all educational institutions: schools, colleges, universities, etc. The offer includes the complete video conversion & download toolkit which covers all the needs in video and audio files processing. The giveaway is available in the Unites States and United Kingdom and starts on the August 15th, 2017 till October 14th, 2017.



"We're doing this giveaway for the second time already. Two years ago, we gave Freemake Video Converter Business version for free to educational organizations and the result was more than excellent. We received over 3,000 requests from schools and colleges wishing to use our software at full power. People need good software for their educational needs. We are sure that this way we can contribute to better academic results and the implementation of IT technologies at education", said Emma Cooper, PR manager.



Freemake Video Converter and Freemake Video Downloader with all additional PRO features ($59.90) are granted free to educational institutions. Both tools provide a lot of useful options for video processing and can be used for personal, business or educational needs.



Freemake Video Converter is an award-winning video conversion software with millions of installations worldwide. Teachers and students can use the tool to complete the following tasks:



- Convert video files between 300+ formats (MP4, AVI, MKV, WMV, MP3, DVD, 3GP, SWF, FLV, HD, MOV, RM, QT, Divx, Xvid, TS, MTS, Fraps, etc.);



- Prepare video files for playback on 100+ devices (Apple, Windows, Google Android, Sony PSP, Xbox, Samsung, Nokia, BlackBerry);



- Rip and burn DVDs and Blu-rays (non-protected);



- Create slideshows and visualizations with background music;



- Add subtitles to videos;



- Cut, rotate, merge video files, etc.



Besides this core functionality, teachers and students get the following PRO options within this back-to-school giveaway for free:



- No logo watermark on resulted videos of any length;

- Video download and conversion to popular video formats, devices and MP3;

- Crafted DVD menus;

- Conversion to MP3 format;

- Black bars auto-removal;

- Project backup option;

- Possibility to change subtitles font and size;

- Video conversion speed boost up to 2 times;

- The improved conversion speed by 200%.



Freemake Video Downloader is another flagship Freemake software for video download from 10,000 websites: YFacebook, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Twitch, LiveLeak, Veoh, local sites, etc.



Using it, people can:



- Save online videos "as-is" in MP4, WebM, 3GP, FLV formats;

- Convert to MKV, iPod, iPhone, PSP, Android;

- Download full video playlists, embedded videos;

- Save visuals in 4K, 1440p, 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, 180p video qualities;

- Directly upload downloaded videos to cloud storages and iTunes;

- Limit video download speed, add a proxy server info to download inaccessible videos, monitor video download history and much more.



With the back-to-school giveaway, the following PRO features are available:



- Online video conversion to AVI and MP3;

- Unlimited download speed;



To get license keys for Freemake products, please send an email request to pr@freemake.com with "Free key for education" subject and provide the following information:



- Your educational institution name and website (if any);

- Your full name and position.



About Freemake.com

Freemake.com believes education is the cornerstone to building bright futures and strong society. Freemake team is aware of the lack of quality freeware for educational institutions and yet high price for professional tools. Therefore, Freemake team decided to provide Freemake products for free to schools, colleges and universities. Freemake developers hope that the software will help improve many educational processes and students' skill level.