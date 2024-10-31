Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2024 --As students return to school in Collegeville, Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, Phoenixville, and the surrounding areas, safety should be a top priority for both families and drivers. The excitement of the new school year often brings increased traffic, crowded school zones, and additional pedestrian activity, making this the perfect time to remind the community of key safety measures.



Kelly Insurance Group encourages families and drivers to be vigilant as they navigate the busy back-to-school season. With the right precautions in place, we can ensure the safety of our children, protect local drivers, and create a safer environment for everyone.

Here are some essential safety tips:



1. Be Mindful in School Zones



Always obey speed limits in school zones and be on the lookout for children crossing the street. Many schools in Limerick, Skippack, and other nearby towns have crossing guards to assist, but it's important for drivers to remain alert and cautious.



2. Avoid Distractions



Whether you're a parent driving to drop off your child or a commuter passing through school areas, avoiding distractions is crucial. Texting, talking on the phone, or adjusting in-car systems can lead to accidents, especially in areas with high pedestrian traffic.



3. Practice Safe Bus Etiquette



For parents, it's important to teach children how to behave safely around school buses. Make sure children know to wait until the bus comes to a complete stop before approaching, and always cross at least 10 feet in front of the bus so the driver can see them.



4. Prepare Kids for Walking or Biking



If your child walks or bikes to school, ensure they follow safety rules. Encourage the use of sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes, and make sure they are equipped with proper safety gear, including helmets.



5. Driver Responsibility



The start of the school year means more buses on the road, as well as parents dropping off and picking up their children. Drivers should always stop for school buses with flashing red lights and extended stop signs, and never attempt to pass them.



With a combination of caution and preparation, we can reduce the risk of accidents and ensure a safe school year for our community.



