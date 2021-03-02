Backer Hotwatt Acquires Sun Electric Heater Company

Danvers, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2021 --Backer Hotwatt, Inc. recently acquired Sun Electric Heater Company of Salem, Massachusetts. Through this acquisition, Backer Hotwatt broadens its heating element product line to deliver more value to its customers. With this acquisition, Backer Hotwatt will now offer the SunRod mini cartridge heater. The SunRod mini cartridge heater can be designed in lengths as small as 1/2 inch. The split-sheathed design offers more uniform heating and higher watt densities than anything available to the market today.



"This combination of Backer Hotwatt and Sun creates an organization even better able to serve our customers and position us as a leader in small form factor heating elements. We know our success is dependent on the success of our customers, and we are excited about what Sun Electric Heater Company has to offer," according to Jamie Holley, president of Backer Hotwatt.



Sun's 40 years of experience in industrial heating applications and reputation as innovators capable of nimbly responding to challenges complements Backer Hotwatt's existing technical and design expertise and culture dedicated to the highest quality. Sun stocks hundreds of heater sizes and ratings for immediate delivery. The company provides application assistance to ensure the proper heater selection for the best performance. If a non-stock heater is required, Sun will design, build, and ship prototypes within five business days.



Holley adds, "The Sun Electric miniature cartridge product line positions us to increase business in the areas of medical devices, semiconductor test sockets, test and measurement equipment, and photonic devices." The patented high-temperature mini cartridge heater offers longer life, uniform temperatures, and easy installation in the smallest devices. Its design provides these advantages:



-When energized, the patented split-sheath expands into contact with surrounding bore for maximum heat transfer, fast response.



-When de-energized, the split-sheath contracts for easy, slide-out removal; guaranteed never to seize in the bore.



-Uninterrupted hot zone and fully heated tip provides unmatched heat distribution without cold spots.



-Slender continuous leads simplify wire management; high flexibility allows free motion when heating "floating" components.



All heater designs are computer-generated to ensure consistent quality from lot to lot. Additionally, every unit is subjected to stringent in-process testing and multi-point quality assurance tests prior to delivery.



About Backer Hotwatt

Backer Hotwatt, Inc. is a manufacturer of custom heating elements for OEMs in high reliability applications. Some of the foremost industry leaders in the medical device, test and measurement, military, and aerospace (among others) sectors value Backer Hotwatt's quality, service, and dependability. Backer Hotwatt succeeds by solving customers' temperature problems with innovative and robust solutions, in a timely manner, and at a fair price.