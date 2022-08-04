Backer Hotwatt Celebrates Retirement of Gail Stanley After 59 Years

Danvers, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2022 --Last month, Backer Hotwatt celebrated the long career of Gail Stanley as she retired after 59 years of working for the company. Gail worked in the Assembly and Quality Departments during her time at Hotwatt and will be greatly missed as she moves on to her next adventure.



Hotwatt is proud to have nurtured and retained an employee like Gail for almost 60 years and looks forward to having other valued employees who "go above and beyond" enjoy a long tenure at Hotwatt as well.



"Gail brought a warmth and a sense of teamwork to Hotwatt that will be greatly missed now that she has retired," says Jamie Holley, president of Backer Hotwatt. "For the entire time I've known her at Hotwatt, she has always had a smile and a kind word to say. We wish her nothing but the best in her retirement."



Hotwatt shared a video of Jamie's farewell to Gail on Backer Hotwatt's LinkedIn page as she stood in front of her fellow colleagues.



About Backer Hotwatt

Established in 1952, Backer Hotwatt is a leading manufacturer of resistance heating elements. Starting as a supplier of open coil heating elements to the appliance industry, the company has grown to become a major OEM supplier to the industrial, medical, commercial, packaging, instrumentation, aviation, transportation, and military industries.



Its extensive product line includes cartridge, air process, immersion, strip and finned strip, tubular and finned tubular, band, foil, flexible glasrope®, crankcase, and ceramic heaters. Backer Hotwatt offers the largest product line available of micro-cartridge heaters—including the smallest heater on the market, SunRod, to help solve difficult engineering and performance challenges.