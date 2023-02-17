Backer Hotwatt Exhibiting at TestConX 2023

Danvers, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2023 --For over a half-century, Backer Hotwatt has been working with engineers from the most important semiconductor and electronics assembly companies in the world, and will be exhibiting to visitors at TestConX 2023 in Mesa, AZ from March 5 through 8.



TestConX is the preeminent event for test consumables, test cell integration, and test operations. Its program scope has expanded over its 20-year history to help connect electronic test professionals to solutions. The event covers a variety of topics, with technical sessions ranging from power and battery applications, high speed & high frequency to materials and thermal, among others. There is an optional tutorial on Sunday, March 5 that covers mm waves vs. test sockets, with a keynote on Monday titled, "Mixed Reality: The Metaverse and What it Means to Test Engineering." The Expo provides an opportunity for visitors to meet exhibitors such as Backer Hotwatt, with representatives available at booth #31 to speak with people curious about heating solutions—standard and custom—for their test measurement needs.



Rigorous testing allows engineers to reliably gauge the design, material, function efficiency, and to predict the life-of-product time span for semiconductors. Burn-in testing/test sockets require exacting parameters along with precise and dependable temperature control. Backer Hotwatt Superwatt and SunRod cartridge heaters work exceptionally well for test socket applications. Backer Hotwatt products are made in the USA and provide durable, dependable performance.



Jamie Holley, president of Backer Hotwatt, says, "We enjoy meeting people at TestConX and talking with them about the many heating options available for their test measurement requirements. We've been manufacturing custom heating solutions for decades and are very confident that our broad technology, experience, and deep bench of knowledgeable engineers will deliver the right solutions to those in the semiconductor sector. I invite people to stop by booth #31 and ask us any questions they may have."



Established in 1952, Backer Hotwatt is a leading manufacturer of resistance heating elements. Starting as a supplier of open coil heating elements to the appliance industry, the company has grown to become a major OEM supplier to the industrial, medical, commercial, packaging, instrumentation, aviation, transportation, and military industries.



Its extensive product line includes cartridge, air process, immersion, strip and finned strip, tubular and finned tubular, band, foil, flexible glasrope®, crankcase, and ceramic heaters. Backer Hotwatt offers the largest product line available of micro-cartridge heaters—including the smallest heater on the market, SunRod—to help solve difficult engineering and performance challenges.