Backer Marathon Exhibiting at Pack Expo 2023

Del Rio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2023 --Backer Marathon, the industry leader in production speed and reliable, quality heaters for plastics and packaging, will be exhibiting at Pack Expo 2023 in Las Vegas, NV from September 11 through 13.



Pack Expo 2023 showcases the latest innovations from packaging and processing solutions suppliers from more than 40 vertical industries. Attendees to this bi-annual exposition can explore thousands of packaging and processing technologies and interact with exhibitors to discover new product launches, and get advice on solving their packaging and processing challenges. Pack Expo 2023 also offers free access to more than 100 knowledge-sharing sessions covering best practices, new technologies, common issues, and the latest trends.



Visitors to Pack Expo 2023 will have the opportunity to meet representatives from Backer Marathon at booth #10664 to discuss standard and custom heating solutions for their packaging and processing requirements.



Backer Marathon specializes in custom designed and manufactured products for a wide variety of heating applications, serving OEMs with durable, customized solutions for unique heating needs. Its extensive product line includes swaged, non-swaged and square cartridge heaters; mica and starflex band heaters; mica, ceramic and starflex strip heaters; silicone rubber heaters, air heaters, coil heaters, box heaters, and flexible tubular heaters. The company also offers a line of premium temperature sensors, including mineral insulated and general purpose thermocouples, as well as thermocouple extensions and accessories.



Martell Valencia, president of Backer Marathon says, "We look forward to meeting the attendees at Pack Expo 2023 and discussing how our heating products and temperature sensors can meet their requirements. We pride ourselves on our creative engineering, excellent customer service, and production speed to provide what our customers need, when they need it. We are eager for people to stop by booth #10664 to talk with us about any plastics and packaging heating needs they have."



For more information about Backer Marathon, visit www.backermarathon.com or call (830) 775-1417.



About Backer Marathon

Founded in 1996, Backer Marathon, Inc. is the premier manufacturer of electric heating elements and sensors in the U.S.—the industry leader in production speed and reliable, quality heaters for plastics and packaging. Backer Marathon specializes in manufacturing custom heating elements for OEM as well as direct-fit replacements for popular brands. Backer Marathon is a member of the Backer North America group of companies. With over 100 years of experience in heating component technologies, the Backer Group strives to form a partnership with customers to resolve all heating challenges and new product development needs through engineer design, testing, and value-added capabilities.