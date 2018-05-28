Backrelease Makes It Easy to Massage Those Trouble Spots

Lucerne, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2018 --Self-myofascial release is a popular trend in the fitness world right now, enabling practitioners to get a deep-tissue massage without needing to visit a chiropractor or massage therapist. Founder Samuel Kempf created the Backrelease because he "was suffering from chronic pain." This motivated him to develop his own device to solve his personal pain troubles while also helping others in the process.



The Backrelease is a simple wooden device that users can employ anytime, anywhere. It is easy to put together in just a few minutes; simply screw the pieces into place. When not in use, it can be broken back down and stored in its convenient carrying bag. The device weighs less than half a pound so it is easy to tuck into a purse or backpack.



The device includes a handle for adjusting pressure and positioning, as well as a protruding knob that does the massaging work. Users can place the device up against a wall or on the floor using their own body weight to create the massaging pressure. The knob applies pressure deep within the muscles, helping to release tension and knots to relax muscles throughout the body.



Kempf created the Backrelease in conjunction with Innovate40, a team of licensed physical therapists. It is made from high-grade natural materials, including high-density wood. The materials used in creating the Backrelease are sustainably produced and fully biocompatible. The exterior of the wood has been treated with natural oils to deliver a smooth finish and prevent damage over time.



On May 22, Kempf and his team launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to fund the initial production run. The campaign has a funding goal of $9,000, which it must meet by the campaign's conclusion on June 21. At the time of this release, the campaign had already generated over $3,000 from more than 20 backers.



Those who back the campaign will be rewarded for their contributions. Starting at just $119, early backers can get their very own Backrelease. This represents a 34-percent discount off the expected retail price of $179. Once the first 100 early bird offers have been claimed, the special Kickstarter price will go up to $129, followed by $139. The creators of Backrelease expect to begin shipping products out to customers around the world in September 2018.