BackStock.com Introduced as a Revolutionary New Online Shopping Club Now Open to the Public

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2020 --BackStock, a new online shopping club offering up to 90% off retail prices on luxury and brand name goods, has opened for business. The company's mission is "to provide our members with a first-class shopping experience with access to authentic brand name products for less."



BackStock's revolutionary product pricing is due to direct sourcing, and purchasing large quantities of clothing, accessories, electronics, and housewares from retailers such as Nordstom, Target, and Amazon. The website is open for all to view but purchases can only be made by members of the shopping club.



"We are very excited to launch everyone's favorite store," said CEO Bill Spata. "My team has been working on preparing this concept to launch for some time but we couldn't be happier that we're launching it now. With the current state of the economy, we feel like we're going to be bringing a lot of joy to Americans in a tough time."



New products are released on the site daily. Members can expect to purchase limited quantity, luxury items at unbeatable markdowns from brands such as Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Apple, Beats by Dre, Free People, Sperry, Ariat, Under Armour, and more. All products are guaranteed for authenticity and come in original packaging direct from the manufacturer.



BackStock memberships allow shoppers to gain exclusive opportunities to shop flash sales ("FLASHstock") on elite brands at heavily discounted pricing. There are three tiers for membership. All levels permit members to purchase anything available on the website.



- Standard Membership is $19.95/month. These members are given access to purchase anything available on the site as well as access to new products when they are dropped each Sunday.



- Premium Member is $29.95/month. Additional specials are provided to Premium members throughout the week.



- Elite Member is $39.95/month. These members receive exclusive previews of what products will be launched each week, and a 30-minute headstart to start shopping before things sell out. Additionally, these members have access to a unique category where the only cost of the item is shipping ("FREEstock.")



BackStock membership is currently open to the first 5,000 shoppers. Memberships can be canceled any time. All products are fulfilled and shipped domestically from Phoenix, Arizona.



