Backyard Outfitters Has Unveiled a Brand New Website

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2016 --Backyard Outfitters Inc. has unveiled a brand new website designed in partnership with Oxy Creative who has offices in Nashville, TN and Houston, TX. The new site offers several new features including a "building customizer" which allows customers to choose their finish, trim and roofing options in real time.



Jon Coggins, owner of Backyard Outfitters Inc., states "We could not be more excited about the launch of our new website. We believe our customers and dealers will find tremendous value in it as well." In addition to the building customizer, the website offers larger photos and brochures with videos to be added soon.



"We value our customer's opinions and we believe we have delivered a website that meets their needs. We listened to our customers and built our new site with their input," states Coggins. The new website is also mobile responsive which makes for a much better browsing experience on smart phones and tablets.



About Backyard Outfitters Inc.

Backyard Outfitters Inc. manufactures backyard barns, backyard sheds, backyard cabins and portable garages. With over 130 dealers in seven states, Backyard Outfitters Inc. is one of the largest storage building manufacturers on the entire Eastern seaboard. Backyard Outfitters Inc. has their headquarters located in historic Franklin, Tennessee with 10 manufacturing plants spanning from Upstate New York to Atlanta, GA.