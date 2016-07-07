Backyard Outfitters, Inc, Hires Dominic Menard as Director of Marketing

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --Backyard Outfitters, Inc., headquartered in Franklin, TN has expanded its executive team by hiring Dominic Menard as their Director of Marketing. The addition of Mr. Menard will allow Backyard Outfitters, Inc. to expand their marketing reach even further into the states they serve.



Jon Coggins, owner of Backyard Outfitters, Inc., states "We are extremely excited about the future of our company. The addition of Dominic to our leadership team makes our future even more exciting. His 10+ years of experience in the online marketing space positions us to take Backyard Outfitters to unprecedented heights."



Mr. Menard comes to Backyard Outfitters, Inc. after previously holding the position of Director of Digital Marketing for Carpenter Bus Sales also based in Franklin, TN. He graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont, TX with a BA in Corporate Communications. He is certified in multiple online marketing disciplines including SEO, PPC, Conversion Optimization, Inbound Marketing and others.



"I'm extremely excited about what we will accomplish at Backyard Outfitters, Inc. With our incredibly strong brand, world-class products, and commitment to our customers, Backyard Outfitters, Inc. is poised to make significant strides in acquiring even more market share." says Menard.



About Backyard Outfitters, Inc.

Backyard Outfitters, Inc. is a major provider of storage barns, utility sheds, lofted cabins, portable garages and many other portable buildings. Established in 1995, Backyard Outfitters Inc. has a stellar history of providing storage solutions to customers across seven states including Georgia, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.



https://backyardoutfittersinc.com