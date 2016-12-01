Backyard Playsets, LLC Set to Donate 4 Playsets to Needy Families

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2016 --David Coggins, a native of Atlanta, GA is the General Manager of Backyard Playsets, LLC headquartered in Franklin, TN. Coggins has always had a love for children and seeing them succeed in life. To that end, Backyard Playsets, LLC and Backyard Building Movers, Inc. of Cartersville, GA are donating 4 playsets to needy families through Bartow County Toys for Tots.



At Bartow County Toys for Tots, the mission of the foundation is to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children in Bartow County at Christmas. "We are blown away by the generosity of Backyard Playsets in helping create Christmas memories that will last a lifetime for economically disadvantaged kids in our area." says John Pruitt, ambassador for Bartow County Toys for Tots.



"If we can help improve the lives of a few families with a backyard playset, we are excited to do so." says Coggins. "Backyard Playsets, LLC loves kids and wants to see them succeed in life."



According to statistics from the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, obesity in youth is on the rise all across the nation. Most children are not getting the recommended one hour of exercise needed for optimal health and Coggins wants to help Bartow County kids be healthier.



David Coggins realizes with the rising influence of technology, offering a playset to a family to actually be outside and play will go a long way in improving the physical, mental, and social health of children in Bartow County.



About Backyard Playsets, LLC

Backyard Playsets, LLC is a provider of high quality residential wooden playsets. Backyard Playsets, LLC has a long-standing tradition of providing outdoor play solutions to customers all across the Southeast. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Backyard Playsets, LLC has over 60 locations in 5 different states.



About Backyard Building Movers, Inc.

Backyard Buildings Movers, Inc. is a manufacturer of backyard wooden playsets, storage sheds, prefab cabins, and portable garages. Backyard Building Movers, Inc. is a family owned business offering high quality buildings at affordable prices with easy finance options.