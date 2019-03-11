Backyard Unlimited Encourages Amish-Built Garages to Save Customers' Driveways and Money

Rocklin, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2019 --Backyard Unlimited, California's first family-owned Amish-made shed supplier, is encouraging homeowners to consider the benefits of building a garage to save their driveway and a few dollars.



By purchasing a garage from BU, customers will be able to protect vehicles from the elements, improve overall aesthetics of their property, and even increase the value of their home. Built by Amish craftsmen, customers know that a garage from BU will be built with high-quality construction materials to ensure long-term durability.



According to BU's website, a customer's driveway "does a lot of hard work" on a homeowner's property. Vehicles are driven on it daily, children and grandchildren may practice sports and play, and—if engineered properly—it also channels rainwater away from a home to protect the structure from damage. As a result, driveways are subjected to automotive fluids, improper drying after rain, or chipped and damaged surfaces. Due to all of this hard use, homeowners likely spend money repairing cracks, re-applying seal-coating treatments, or maintaining paver stones.



"Our commitment is to our customers," says Nathan Martin, Owner of Backyard Unlimited. "We publish content like this because we're real people who understand the ins and outs of being a homeowner and the problems that come with it. Do we want people to purchase our products? Of course, but we also want to be able to give each person the personal attention they deserve and help out any chance we get."



About Backyard Unlimited

Backyard Unlimited is a family-owned business that is committed to providing Californians with some of the highest quality backyard structures available today. Born and raised in the heart of Amish country in Lancaster County Pennsylvania, owner Nathan Martin strives to provide the same high-quality craftsmanship that he was raised on. As a result, Backyard Unlimited is California's first local Amish-made shed supplier. To learn more, visit backyardunlimited.com.