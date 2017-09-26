Bacon Eating Contest Takes over Houston

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --International Bacon Fest – a spectacular celebration of all things bacon, including a contest to determine the 2017 Bacon Eating Champion – will be held in Houston, Texas on Saturday, October 7th. Local luxury real estate leader ULR Properties is proud to be sponsoring the Bacon Eating Contest, which is causing a great deal of excitement in the bacon-loving world.



"This event is going to be a lot of fun!" commented Jessica St. John, owner of ULR Properties. "Events like this are one of the reasons Houston is such a great place to live – there's never a shortage of amazing things to do."



According to International Bacon Fest, their Bacon Eating Contest will feature six contestants battling to be declared the 2017 champion. Each will have two minutes to eat 24 ounces of bacon, competing against each other and the clock!



A Bacon Bar, live entertainment, VIP Hawaiian Luau and vendor tables will all be part of the fun experience.



ULR Properties will also be on-hand to chat with bacon-lovers about the services of their boutique real estate brokerage, known for helping clients buy, lease and sell luxury and modern properties throughout the Houston area.



The International Bacon Fest will be held at HTX Sports Creek 2619 Polk St, Houston, TX 77003, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, October 7th, 2017.



For more information on ULR Properties be sure to visit http://ULRproperties.com.



Learn more about the International Bacon Fest at http://www.baconifest.com.