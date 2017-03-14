Bacon Festival Sizzles This Summer for Charity

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2017 --The International Bacon Fest which is taking place at Houston Toros Soccer facility is an event that certainly shouldn't be missed. It will take place on October 7th 2017 when all can enjoy the beautiful autumn weather in the outdoor setting.



The highlight of Bacon Fest is the wide variety of bacon and pork dishes that will be featured in the fest. These dishes will come in flavors and spices from around the globe including USA, Mexico and Asia! These dishes from different parts of the world carry a distinctive taste of their own which makes it a treat for the visitors. The sumptuous food makes it a perfect family event. Besides the amazing food, this event has other great features which include bacon eating contest, live music, costume characters and more! This makes the event very fun and lively ensuring that every family goes back home with a smile on their face!



The smile will extend to faces of many unprivileged children also since the event is benefiting the Texas Lions Camp, a charity committed to providing a summer program for kids with disabilities. Such a noble association gives immense meaning to the event. With so many ingredients and spices in one dish, its flavor is something that none shouldn't miss!



About Bacon Fest

First of its kind, The International Bacon Fest will be a revelation for residents of Houston height neighborhood as it gets bacon and pork dishes with different flavors from around the world!



