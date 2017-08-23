Bacon iFest Announces Leigh Country on Board as the Authentic Country Living Sponsor

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2017 --Bacon iFest is happy to declare on October 7, 2017 there will be "No Bacon Left Behind" at their much anticipated Houston festival. The number of exciting sponsors and event attendees continues to grow, with the recent news Leigh Country will be acting as an official Authentic Country Living sponsor for the special event. Leigh Country will be providing their signature rocking chairs to relax and snack in, as well as their Country Coolers™ for the festival to sell and keep drinks ice cold. A great time is expected to be had by all.



"We are excited to have Leigh Country working with us," commented Jesse Nguy, a spokesperson from Bacon iFest. "Their chairs and furniture are amazing and we know attendees are going to appreciate the relaxation. This is Authentic Country Living at its finest. Come dine on swine with us!"



"Partnering with Bacon iFest is one of our most exciting ventures yet!" remarked Randi Neville of Leigh Country. "Leigh Country has been making outdoor and patio furniture with Southern style since 2004. Our newly launched company blog, Authentic Country Living, is the resource for family fun. We're thrilled to bring that to life with Bacon iFest!



According to Bacon iFest, the October festival will feature a celebration of Latin-America, Asian, Caribbean, and American bacon and pork recipes, live music, arts and crafts and plenty of fun competitions.



Bacon iFest 2017 will be held at a new larger location at 2619 Polk St Houston TX 77003. Tickets are $10 and help benefit Texas Lions Camp, a residential camping facility for children with physical disabilities, type 1 diabetes and cancer.



For more information be sure to visit http://www.baconifest.com.