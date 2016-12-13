BAE Audio Imparts Depth and Breadth of Analogue Knowledge During Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences Workshop and AES Event

North Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2016 --BAE Audio's Colin Liebich was recently a guest lecturer at the esteemed Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences, Gilbert campus, speaking on November 30th to students and alumni about BAE Audio's history — and on what best practices to employ while selecting and using analogue outboard equipment. Events consisted of an analogue tracking workshop for CRAS students, as well as an off-site event which saw CRAS AES members gathered together in Studio A to learn more about BAE Audio's preamps and EQs while gaining valuable hands-on experience.



CRAS is a preeminent production school where students are able to learn fundamental aspects of audio engineering and recording for music, live sound, broadcast, post-production, and gaming. Tony Nunes teaches the studio recording production class, where topics range from recording in a project studio to handling large orchestral recordings. During the workshop on November 30, Nunes invited a five-piece band of professional musicians to track and record using BAE mic preamps/EQs for a live recording/broadcast session.



During his presentation segment, Colin Liebich of BAE Audio provided instruction on how to properly mic drums, bass, guitar, piano, alto saxophone, and vocals through BAE Audio's 1073, 1073 MPL, 1084, 312A's and 1073 D preamps, and students were provided with insight on how to troubleshoot, scratch test and level check — all while working against the clock during the live television broadcast. During the CRAS AES Chapter event, members recorded a male and female vocalist duo in the live room in Studio A. Liebich highlighted the sonic differences among BAE Audio preamps and EQs, while discussing equipment settings for various applications.



"It is so important to teach the next generation of students about the quality and attributes of analogue equipment," said Liebich. "We are so grateful for everyone at CRAS for affording us the opportunity, which also gave students and those attending the chance to hear what an ultra high-quality signal chain can sound like using BAE Audio's premium components."



CRAS AES President Dave Kohr stated that CRAS sets the bar for top tier audio students, and that the school's alumni is present among the best studios in the country. "By having companies like BAE Audio come in here to speak directly to our students, we are able to impart real world knowledge to our students. Attendees for these seminars are coming in after hours and on their free time because they are so passionate and dedicated to the material."



