BAE Audio to Showcase G10 EQ, 10DCF Compressor, Hot Fuzz and 500C Compressor at Sweetwater Sound's 16th Annual GearFest

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2017 --BAE Audio, a manufacturer of premium analog gear built to exceed vintage specifications, will highlight several of its groundbreaking products at during Sweetwater Sound's 16th annual GearFest, to be held June 23rd and 24th at Sweetwater's headquarters located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. During the event, BAE will showcase its G10 equalizer, 10DCF Filter Compressor, Hot Fuzz Dual-Stomp Boost/Fuzz Pedal, its 500C FET Compressor, as well as its classic 1073 MP.



BAE Audio's Colin Leibich will conduct live demonstrations of the company's new Hot Fuzz guitar pedal. With its robust and incredibly versatile design, the Hot Fuzz captures the classic, authentic fuzz tones of the '70s. Attendees can visit BAE Audio on Friday, June 23rd and Saturday, June 24th between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.



Now in its 16th year, GearFest is attended by thousands of gear fanatics from all across the country. The two-day festival features more than 400 product lines, including the newest musical instruments, music technology and audio equipment. The show also features several workshops, demos and artist performances, along with plenty of opportunities for attendees to experience music equipment on a first-hand basis.



10 Bands of Goodness



On display at GearFest, BAE's G10 equalizer combines a punchy signal path with the versatile 10-band graphic EQ configuration, making it ideal for tweaking drum or guitar sounds, or even processing an entire mix. It's available as a 500 series unit, further expanding BAE Audio's significant offerings in this popular and economical format.



With 10 carefully selected bands offering up to 12 dB of boost or cut on tap, the G10 offers a level of tone sculpting that can help any audio sit perfectly in the mix. The easy-to-use slider-based interface helps users intuitively visualize the EQ curves they are applying. Switchable high-pass and low-pass filters, tuned at 80 Hz and 12 kHz respectively, help make the G10 a truly complete sound shaping solution.



The Guts of a Classic



Also highlighted at the show, BAE Audio's 10DCF was recently introduced as an evolution of the company's since discontinued 10DC compressor, revered for its sonic characteristics. Adding an inductor-based filter featuring settings at 50, 80, 160 and 300 Hz to the original 10DC's design, the 10DCF is capable of nuanced handling of bass-heavy material by leaving frequencies below the filter cutoff uncompressed.



The 10DCF marries its filtering capabilities with the highly musical peak reduction and incredible analogue warmth provided by its time-honored compressor design featuring both Carnhill and Jensen transformers in the path and all discrete circuitry. These features in combination make the 10DCF an excellent choice for any audio source from low end heavy drums and bass guitars to vocals to buss compression.



Classic Fuzz Meets Vintage Top Boost



BAE's first foray into guitar-specific products, the Hot Fuzz is a dual-stomp effects pedal that combines the power of a classic top boost with a premium '70s-style fuzz. The pedal, which will be on display during GearFest, includes two independent true-bypass footswitches controlling the boost and fuzz sections of the pedal. The Hot Fuzz enables users to dial in their perfect fuzz tone, then kick in the boost at a key moment to push their saturation over the edge.



Analog Glue



Finally, BAE will showcase its 500C, which represents two firsts for the company: it's both BAE Audio's first FET compressor and its first 500 series format compressor. Based on the design of studio staple FET compressors of the '60s and '70s heard on countless hit records, the 500C features controls for input and output gain, plus the four selectable, time-honored compression rations of 4:1, 8:1, 12:1, and 20:1. In addition to taming peaks, its premium components and classic circuit design add highly desirable analog warmth to your signal, making it an all-star for everything from drums to bass to vocals. Like all BAE Audio gear, the 500C is hand-wired in California to ensure the highest possible quality control.



For more information on BAE Audio, please visit baeaudio.com.



About BAE Audio

BAE Audio is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-end microphone preamp and equalizers, all of which are faithful to vintage designs of the seventies and before. The company is committed to the vintage philosophy of hand wiring and hand soldering all of its components to achieve a high quality and authentically vintage sound.



For more information on BAE Audio, please visit our website at http://www.baeaudio.com.