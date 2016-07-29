BAE Enterprise, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Mobility and Disability Products

Remington, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2016 --Evan Ashby is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.AccessItems4BetterLife.com. The website offers a wide variety of mobility and disability products including exercise equipment, dietary supplements, and men's and women's health products. Ashby was inspired by his own experiences, as he is in a wheelchair and is challenged because of his disabilities due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves. After learning what products make everyday life a lot easier for him, Ashby wanted to help others who struggle with mobility issues and disabilities get the products that they would need to ensure they can live each day with comfort and fulfillment.



There are many excellent mobility and health products featured within the merchandise of AccessItems4BetterLife.com. The website carries items including cardio training equipment such as speed jump ropes and Smart fitness watches; fitness trackers such as sleep monitors, pedometers, and Smart bracelets; health products like multivitamin supplements and digestive enzymes; and more. In the future, Ashby plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website as he comes across useful items for people with different mobility challenges. He plans on adding a Trackball mouse for accurate tracking and cursor control without a lot of arm movement, Dragon speech recognition software for controlling your computer by your voice; radios; products to control TV, music, and lights with limited mobility; and other items to make everyday tasks easier.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Ashby regarding each and every transaction made on AccessItems4BetterLife.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one that is based on his own firsthand experience with disability and the products that are the most useful for everyday living. Ashby emphasizes that he is not someone who is not familiar with the challenges of having limited mobility. The website is run by someone who knows what it's like to not be able to do familiar tasks and that frustration that it adds to what should be an enjoyable activity.



To complement the main website, Ashby is also launching a blog located at http://www.Items4BetterLifeBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to living a fulfilling and healthy life such as quality home exercise equipment, finding life enhancing supplements, and using physical therapy bands. Topics already covered include quickly measuring your fitness level with a fitness tracker and saving yourself a lot of strain with a reach grabber tool. Ashby hopes to give valuable tips and information on useful products for living an enjoyable and productive life despite mobility issues and disabilities.



