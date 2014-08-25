Bafta Award Winning Filmmakers Seek Funding on Indiegogo

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2014 --BAFTA Award winning filmmaker Jonny Blair is seeking funding for his next short film White Lies. The filmmaker who hails from Glasgow, Scotland, is trying to fund the follow up to his highly regarded short film The Groundsman which will be shooting in Scotland this fall.



The film White Lies is a short drama that follows the story of 17 year old Shawn who has learning difficulties. One evening after walking in on his mother crying, Shawn begins to realise that she isn’t coping with the loss of her husband, Shawn’s father. So Shawn decides to take things into his on hands, and in order to make her happy again he begins communicating with her through an online dating website under the alias of his dead father. As this fake relationship builds between mother and son, the desperation in Debbie forces her to believe that her husband is still alive.



Andrew Tiernan is signed onto play Shawn’s father Billy. The actor known for his roles in Zach Snyder’s 300 franchise and Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels will feature mainly in a series of eerie flashback sequences involving himself and a younger Shawn. The remaining roles in the film are being cast as we speak.



White Lies is filmmaker Jonny Blair’s second short film. He’ll be hoping to emulate the success of his debut The Groundsman, that featured well known Scottish actor David O’Hara, who is known for his menacing roles in Mel Gibson’s Braveheart and Martin Scorsese’s The Departed. The film picked up two BAFTA Scotland New Talent Awards in Best Film and Best Editing and was nominated for Best Writing. The film was also nominated for a Royal Television Society Award and screened at festivals worldwide. The Groundsman will be screened on British broadcasting network Channel 4 later in the year.



Follow the following link for the White Lies Indiegogo campaign page:

http://igg.me/at/white-lies