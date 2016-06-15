Bag Daddy Is the Smartest Way to Carry Grocery Bags, Baskets, and More, Hands-Free

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --The Original Bag Daddy, the revolutionary new product that allows users to carry plastic grocery bags, grocery baskets, buckets and more- hands free, is currently live on Kickstarter raising funds to bring the project to life.



The idea of The Original Bag Daddy was developed when the designer needed to carry his kid and groceries to his third floor condo. He couldn't leave his 2 year old in the car while he went upstairs, and he couldn't leave his kid upstairs while he went back to the car. So, he would take off his belt, run it through the handles of all the bags, and throw it all onto his shoulder. Using this method, he could carry all the groceries, his kid, and have a free hand for his key. So the design process began.



"Since the early eighties, people have carried plastic bags with thin handles. In which time, the smartphone, tablet, TV, electric cars, and robots have evolved into essential parts of our everyday lives," says founder and designer Jeffery Colvin, "Yet, a task as simple as carrying bags has been tedious forever! Why suffer the pain and loss of circulation from bags? What if carrying bags wasn't such a hassle? What if you could carry those bags hands-free?"



The process for using The Original Bag Daddy is simple. The user starts by looping The Original Bag Daddy through the bag's handles and then snapping the buckle. Finally the user lifts the strap over the shoulder and the bags are ready for easy transportation. The product has been designed as a product with multiple uses. It could not be stronger and more compact. The company has brought forth a final design with functionality and enough style to appeal to the picky and savvy. The Original Bag Daddy is the ultimate solution for urban dwellers and public transportation alike.



"If you find a carrying device on the market, it may be bulky and won't bend or flex. It may be embarrassing to lug around and you would never take it to Fashion Week at the mall," adds Colvin, "Feel cool and confident pulling out the most versatile and fashionable carrying device on the market. The Original Bag Daddy is the only device designed to carry any and many bags on your shoulder. "



The Original Bag Daddy is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/1UMUFrD



