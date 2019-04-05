Bagwell Energy Services Partners with BizIQ

Delcambre, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2019 --Bagwell Energy Services, a Louisiana-based national oilfield fabrication company, announced it has begun a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small businesses across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide Bagwell Energy Services with a variety of new ways to connect with audiences throughout the nation. BizIQ employs intensive search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can help the company's prospective customers find a trusted source for information about oilfield fabrication. BizIQ also developed a brand-new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the country.



The new website BizIQ created for Bagwell Energy Services offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on issues like offshore jacket fabrication and oilfield welding services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the firm to learn more about its various oilfield fabrication services.



"We are pleased to be working with BizIQ on a number of initiatives to improve our web presence and general digital marketing," said Stephanie Mouton, owner of Bagwell Energy Services. "This is a big step forward for us as we look to enhance our digital communications with current and potential new customers. We look forward to seeing the results of our investment in these digital endeavors."



About Bagwell Energy Services

Founded in 2002, Bagwell Energy Services is one of the premier land and offshore construction fabricator companies to service the oil and gas industries throughout the United States. For more information about the services the company provides, visit http://www.bagwellenergy.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.