Bahraini Businessman Strikes Deal with Sotheby's Realty to Promote Caribbean Lifestyle

La Romana, Dominican Republic -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2020 --39-year-old Bahraini businessman, Ali Faieq Alzayani, who became stranded in the Dominican Republic since March 20, has come out of quarantine with an exciting new role as an ambassador of the Caribbean lifestyle after striking a deal with Sotheby's International Realty in the Dominican Republic to promote their exclusive real estate opportunities and projects to people interested in owning a piece of paradise.



Mr. Alzayani who is known as Don Ali on social media and is a member of the prominent Alzayani business and trading family was visiting the Dominican Republic on business and became stranded due to the COVID-19 quarantine measures which saw the local airports shut down and all international flights canceled.



During his quarantine in Casa de Campo, the exclusive resort and development in La Romana, Don Ali shaped the opportunity during a chance meeting with the owner of Sotheby's in the DR while enjoying Cigars and discussing the limited awareness of the Dominican Republic and the surrounding region to Gulf-based investors. This lead to many discussions about the many highly-attractive and lucrative opportunities available and the necessity to bridge the gap between the two regions who share very similar cultures and historic ties highlighted by the many Dominicans of Arab-descent including the newly elected President, Luis Abinader.



Don Ali explained further; "The Caribbean and more specifically the Dominican Republic has a reputation of being a playground for the rich and famous, though once you look past that you will find a destination with unparalleled natural beauty, world-class infrastructure and a great strategic hub for global finance and commerce." Also adding; "The Dominican Republic is also the biggest economy in the region with diverse resources from a rich agricultural sector, notably tobacco and coffee, my two favorites, and vast mineral deposits establishing it as the powerhouse of the Caribbean and a great address in the region."



Don Ali plans to use his access to Sotheby's exclusive real estate portfolio to identify rewarding opportunities for regionally based investors and developers interested in having a presence in the high-demand tourism-driven Caribbean property market.



You can see his daily postings at https://www.instagram.com/don_ali_z/.



