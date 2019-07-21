Baicheng Innovations Changes Photography with Its Camera Trigger

Kowloon, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2019 --Founded in 2015, Baicheng Innovations is a technology company whose main product is photography equipment. In the first year, it published its first product, the Pluto Trigger, which is a big progress in photography. For many years, people did not know how to take photos without touching the shutter since it was not that convenient. For example, photographers of the past had to ask others to take pictures of them. However, now with Pluto Trigger these problems are a memory of the past.



Pluto Trigger can connect a smartphone with a camera so that users can take photos simply by pressing remotely a button on their smartphone. This camera trigger brings big progresses in photography.



In the past four years, Baicheng Innovations has released other products like the Pluto Valve which has also changed the way people take photos. Baicheng Innovations is committed to release the best products for their customers and to continuously update them so that they can offer better options. As for the Pluto Trigger, there are 13 types of cables to support more than 300 types of cameras. Besides triggering cameras via shutter cables, the Pluto Trigger can also trigger most IR remote-compatible cameras as well. Baicheng Innovation's goal is to keep creating new and innovative photo and video gadgets to better satisfy their customers' needs.



Since it was founded, Baicheng Innovations has been known for the high technology, high-end design, and high quality of its products. Its products bring much convenience to customers, so that they can experience new ways to enjoy photography. It supports all major camera brands and has even more interesting features due to the fact that it can also be activated from a smartphone.



Baicheng Innovations was founded to create smarter photo & video devices in 2015. Their first product is the Pluto Trigger is a high-speed, smart camera trigger for photographers of all levels. They are based in Shenzhen, China, and have an office in Hong Kong, as well. They are close to our suppliers and manufactures.



