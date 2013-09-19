Baiyoke Sky Hotel Review: Affordable Accommodations in Bangkok, Thailand

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2013 --Most travellers who are looking forward to visiting Bangkok, Thailand prefer to find the best accommodations that they can find in the city in an affordable cost. Individuals who want to stay in a luxurious hotel that has complete amenities and facilities can stay at Baiyoke Sky Hotel. This 82 storey hotel is being referred as a skyscraper hotel since it is the tallest architectural structure in Bangkok.



Guests can choose from 673 rooms of the hotel, get entertained, and relax on the hotel’s facilities. The amenities and facilities that people can find in the hotel include 3 km golf course, mini golf course, fitness center, spa, massage, and wellness center. Travellers who wish to stay in the hotel can also relax and get a tan on the outdoor pool area, ala carte restaurants, bars, and buffet restaurants.



Aside from these amenities, the hotel also offers excellent customer service. Guests can take advantage of the luggage service, meeting/banquet facilities, 24-front desk service, dry cleaning facility, and barber shop as well as room service, currency exchange, FAX/photocopying service, tour desks, and car hire.



The entire Baiyoke Sky Hotel is air conditioned and is equipped with lifts and elevators. There are even safety deposit boxes where guests can hire or rent to keep their valuable belongings safe. The hotel also has a Wi-Fi internet connection, which enable guests to use their mobile devices or portable computers wherever they are in the hotel. The Baiyoke Sky Hotel also provides a free parking area, which means that guest will not need to pay or reserve for a parking space.



The rooms in the hotel have different features. Guests can rent the Twin Room or the Superior Double room for a minimum of three nights. They can actually feel that they can touch the sky as these rooms are located from 46th up to 63rd floors of the hotel. There are also Triple Superior Rooms that are located from the 22nd floor up to the 45th floor. These rooms can be rented for a minimum of two nights, and is perfect for travelers who want to make business in Bangkok. Transportation is also easily accessible, and guests will find there stay in the hotel a pleasurable experience.



For more in-depth Baiyoke Sky Hotel review, visit http://www.baiyokeskyhotelreview.com.