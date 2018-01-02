Bajirao & Padmavati Costume Designer - Chandrakant Announces Fashion Reverse Engineering Course at TTA

Pune, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2018 --Chandrakant Sonawane – Chief mentor, Times & Trends Academy, and also Costume Designer for hit flicks like Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela & Padmavati announced a first-of-its-kind 'Fashion Reverse Engineering Course' for fashion aspirants.



Fashion Reverse Engineering Course is the brainchild of Mr. Amit Agrawal – Founder & Chairman – Times & Trends Academy. Mr. Amit, along with experts from fashion design domain has designed the course curriculum. Mr. Amit said, "We have been working on this for a long time now, and finally, we have been able to translate the concept into a reality. Reverse Engineering Course is the future of the education industry as it shall help aspiring & existing designers to gain hands-on experience in Bollywood under the able guidance & mentorship of lead Bollywood costume designer, Chandrakant Sonawane."



Mr. Amit continued, "The course is unique since it is designed to teach the aspirants aspects that are directly relevant to the industry. We have got experts like Chandrakant on board who has helped us design a comprehensive course that involves concepts used in industry. Plus, the major bonus is that the course is a fast-paced. The duration of the course is 10 weeks, and I think there's no other course in the industry that can match the features & benefits of fashion reverse engineering course by TTA."



Mr. Chandrakant who is currently working on other Bollywood & TV projects, said, "Once students complete the course, they will have the skill-sets that industry is eyeing for. And the icing on the cake is that I am going to pick students from this fashion reverse engineering course batch for my Film & TV projects. I am sure students would love to have such an opportunity, and they shouldn't really miss this opportunity if they really aspire to become successful fashion designers."



All the details were given out during a fashion workshop conducted by Mr. Chandrakant & Mr. Amit at Times & Trends Academy Corporate Center at Deccan. 10-week fashion reverse engineering course will commence from Jan 2. The induction will be held on January 2, 2018. The course will be run on weekends so that aspirants who are working or are currently pursuing their fashion design course from any design academy, can pursue the course. The course is also backed by TTA's e-learning module. Students can access all the classroom lectures and other study material digitally at any point in time and from anywhere.



Here are the modules to be covered by: Team Work, Research, Character Development, Photography, Crisis Management, Project Work, Philosophy, Attitude, Goals, Leadership, Lifestyle, Communication, Influence, Abundance, Productivity and Action



About Times and Trends Academy

Times and Trends Academy is one of the premier vocational training academies that offer courses like Fashion Designing, Fashion Styling, Fashion Boutique Management, Interior Designing, Interior Business Management, Event Management, Animation, Graphic Designing, Jewellery Designing, and Finance & Accounts.



TTA focuses on providing sound technical knowledge to the students along with building soft skills, and this allows 360-degree development in the student that lets them achieve success in their careers. With eight centers all over India, around 10,000-plus students have passed from TTA in the last 12 years.