Bakersfield Hernia Surgery Center Directed by a Highly-Rated Robotic Surgeon

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2017 --Thanks to the years of experience Dr.Rafael Lemus-Rangel has had in the past decade as a board-certified robotic surgeon, he is able to perform the Bakersfield hernia surgery successfully. The Bakersfield hernia surgery requires a high amount of skills and expertise from the Bakersfield surgeon and staff. That is why Dr. Lemus-Rangel hand selects his team to match his knowledge and experience. This approach allows patients to feel safe and comfortable when undergoing what may seem like a daunting surgical procedure.



Dr. Lemus-Rangel and his staff utilize the most advanced medical technology in order to ensure the Bakersfield hernia surgery is performed successfully. This advanced medical technology derives from the robotic surgical tools that Dr. Lemus-Rangel has available in his Bakersfield surgery center. The robotics technology allows this Bakersfield hernia surgery to be minimally invasive and reduces patient recovery time as opposed to the standard surgical protocol.



By having specialties in dermatology, general and robotics surgery, Dr. Lemus-Rangel and his highly-skilled team understand the complexities of the Bakersfield hernia surgery. The complexities of this surgical procedure may seem scary to many patients but Dr. Lemus-Rangel's patient-oriented approach and deep understanding of the Bakersfield hernia surgery allow him to make patients feel at ease. To Dr. Lemus-Rangel and his highly accredited staff, patient comfort is a top priority.



About Dr. Lemus-Rangel

Dr. Lemus-Rangel is a board-certified surgeon that specializes in dermatology, robotics, and general surgery. Within the robotics specialization, Dr. Lemus-Rangel is able to perform a seamless Bakersfield hernia surgery. The success rate of this Bakersfield hernia surgery can be accredited to Dr. Lemus-Rangel's decade of surgical experience and education from the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine.



To learn more about Dr. Lemus-Rangel visit his website at http://www.drlemusrangel.com or call him at (661-481-1793).