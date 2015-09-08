Bakery Franchise Old New York Deli Brings Big-Apple Recipes to the West Coast, and Wants to Take Them to the Rest of the U.S.

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2015 --Old New York Deli specializes in old-fashioned, Big Apple-style menu offerings like bagel sandwiches and deli classics, which the company believes are widely popular outside of New York City. For more than 20 years, patrons have been coming to Old New York Deli for authentic boiled bagels, and now the franchise is looking for business partners to help bring the company's authentic recipes to other parts of the U.S.



Old New York Deli's success can largely be attributed to its menu offerings, which feature authentic boiled bagels, house-made cream cheese and deli classics, like lox and latkes. Everything is made by hand, from scratch daily, and premium ingredients, like certified cage-free eggs, are used. These principles may seem simple, but they've been the secret to many New York deli's success stories, and Old New York Deli has enjoyed more than 20 years of success thanks to them.



Old New York Deli is prepared to help franchisees who understand the draw of an authentic New York-style deli introduce the company's proprietary recipes into new markets. Franchisees who work with the bakery franchise have access to initial training, marketing assistance and the company's recipes. After opening one or more locations, franchisees continue to benefit from advertisements, flyers and brochures, event sponsorships, social media assistance and publicity releases.



About Old New York Deli

With more than 20 years in business, Old New York Deli has proven that it has a successful business plan -- largely thanks to its menu offerings. Now, the franchise is prepared to help others open bakery franchise locations in new areas, taking the New York-style deli throughout the country.



For more information, please visit http://www.oldnewyork.com/