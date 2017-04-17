Bala Bangles Are the World's First Wearable Yoga Weight

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2017 --Bala Bangles, the world's first wearable yoga weight designed to build strength and balance, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



For thousands of years, yogic techniques have been used to strengthen the body and calm the mind. Unlike exercises solely focused on brute strength, yoga is not simply about repetition but form and elongation. While traditional dumbbells are often used in classes, they limit the full expression of the pose and practice while interrupting a yogi's flow each and every time they're picked up or put down.



Bala Bangles are the world's first yoga weight and hoping to revolutionize the industry. At just one pound a piece they add a constant but comfortable resistance to a yogi's flow, helping to build strength and balance over time.



"When we left our advertising jobs for a 6-month sabbatical in Asia, we wanted to stay fit while doing so," says co-founder Natalie Holloway. "During our travels to the birthplace of yoga in India and the cultural mecca of yoga in Indonesia, we realized that classes didn't always offer the workout we'd hoped. We wanted to sweat more. To make our practice even harder. And Bala Bangles were born."



Traditional dumbbells build strength. But they're at odds with the fundamentals of yoga – they prevent users from using their hands. Then there's the old-school wrist weights from the 80s. The neoprene casing filled with iron filing were clunky, loose and in desperate need of an upgrade. Bala Bangles are a comfortable one-size-fits all solution that also looks good on wearers.



Generally speaking, balance is achieved through sustained resistance vs. short bursts of activity. Bala Bangles are just a single pound each, the equivalent of a can of beans. But – over the duration of an hour-long class – users will feel their effect. And – over the course of weeks of use – feel stronger as a result.



Bala Bangles are meticulously designed with high-quality fitness materials and designed for casual and avid yogis alike as well a men and women. Users can wear them on their wrists or ankles to develop strength and balance when and where they need it.



"We genuinely feel Bala has the power to transform people's practices. The weights of old simply aren't suited for yoga. The prevent you from using your hands. Sounds simple enough. But there's not a solution on the market that we could find," says Co-Founder Max Kislevitz. "So we've launched our Kickstarter campaign with the hope that other people will understand the vision and value. And, hopefully, decide to join us on the journey."



Bala Bangles is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2pk2Emc



About Bala Bangles

Bala Bangles is a yoga lifestyle brand, with our hero product being modern yoga weights. While traditional dumbbells are often used in classes, they limit the full expression of your pose and practice. And interrupt your flow each and every time you pick them up or put them down. "Bala" means strength in Sanskrit. Our mission is to create products to strengthen your practice. Bala Bangles was conceived in India and brought to life in Los Angeles. The founders, Natalie Holloway and Max Kislevitz, are advertising professionals by day and yogis by night.