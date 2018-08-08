Balboa Thrift and Loan Promotes Debbie Escobedo, First Female Latina, to CEO of Company

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2018 --Balboa Thrift and Loan, a leading loan company specializing in automobile financing and commercial real estate lending, is pleased to announce the promotion of Debbie Escobedo to Chief Executive Officer of the company. Effective as of June 15, 2018, Escobedo becomes the first female Latina named as president and CEO since the company's opening 36 years ago in 1981.



"It's an honor to be given this responsibility and opportunity," said Escobedo. "For the past 28 years, I've seen the finance industry go through recessions and peaks, and I can happily say that I am confident in the future of our service as we work with quality auto dealers and brokers in the communities we serve."



Escobedo joined Balboa Thrift and Loan in 1990 as one of 11 employees. She's played a key role in the strategies and tactics used to result in positive outcomes at the end of each year. Under her leadership, the company has grown to nearly 100 employees across four locations in California including its headquarters in Chula Vista, and other branches in Claremont, La Quinta, and Fresno.



In addition to Escobedo's commitment to the company, she has been involved in fundraising and strategic counsel to numerous non-profits in the community. She's currently the chair of the Chula Vista Police Foundation and has been involved with South Bay Community Services, Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors, Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce, and the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.



About Balboa Thrift & Loan

Founded in 1981, Balboa Thrift and Loan is headquartered in Chula Vista and offers a unique, personalized approach to automobile and commercial real estate loans. Regulated by the FDIC, Balboa's four locations throughout CA serve a wide variety of customers in more than 100 zip codes. Through top-notch auto lending and commercial real estate programs, Balboa Thrift is able to offer products and services that are designed and competitively priced with greater flexibility to meet the needs of customers. The staff's skills and proven expertise ensure that customers of Balboa Thrift receive personalized quality service, no matter the circumstance.



For more information, visit http://balboathrift.com/.