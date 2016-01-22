Balco, Inc. VP, Steve Cooper, Appointed to Serve on Industry Trade Advisory Committee

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --Balco, Inc. Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Steve Cooper, was recently appointed to serve on the Industry Trade Advisory Committee on Small and Minority Business (ITAC 11).



"Your knowledge and advice are critical to the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative in developing trade policy and pursuing trade agreements that benefit U.S. businesses, workers, and the economy as a whole," reads the letter signed by Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker and U.S. Trade Representative, Michael Froman.



Cooper will work with the Trade Advisory Committee as it provides detailed policy and technical advice to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), as well as assist in the negotiation of trade agreements and implementation of existing trade agreements affecting its sectors. Cooper will also perform such other advisory functions relevant to U.S. Trade Policy as requested by the Secretary, the USTR or their designees.



"Our company has a lot to offer," said Cooper. "We understand the importance of bringing value to the marketplace and we employ our resources in a way that provides value to everyone."



Cooper holds Board of Director positions for Balco. Inc. and The World Trade Council. He is also a mentor for Youth Entrepreneurs of Kansas, the treasurer for his HOA, and a Regional Export Planning Team Member for the Wichita-South Central Kansas Regional Export Plan — Global Cities Initiative, a joint project of Brookings and JPMorgan Chase.



"It's an honor to be appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce," said Cooper. "Working with the Industry Trade Advisory Committee on a national level is an incredible opportunity. Hopefully, more will come to understand the many benefits of the Committee including its ability to create jobs here in the U.S. I look forward to helping grow our international trade market while also expanding our work with other businesses right here in Kansas."



Cooper worked in Balco's manufacturing facility, as well as the drafting and design departments, for a total of nine years before graduating from the Oklahoma State University School of Engineering in 1994. Cooper then managed the engineering and sales departments at two architectural products companies in Atlanta for 15 years before returning to Balco in 2010 to manage sales and marketing for their domestic and International markets.



About Balco, Inc.

Founded in 1957, Balco, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of architectural products. In 2015, Balco joined forces with five other Capital Southwest Corporation portfolio companies to form CSW Industrials. CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and deep domain expertise across three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals.



For more information about Balco, visit balcousa.com.