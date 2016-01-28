Balco Introduces New DFH Series Seismic Joint Covers

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2016 --Balco, Inc. recently introduced their new series of heavy duty, seismic joint covers. Balco's DFH series joint covers are designed for surface mounted parking garages and retrofit applications.



The combination of Balco's one-of-a-kind slide and reinforced rubber gaskets allow the system to simultaneously move horizontally and vertically, as well as shear between columns — unlike similar designs that allow only shear or vertical movement independently.



"Our DFH series expansion joint covers are designed to move freely in horizontal shear directions, even when adjacent to walls and columns," says Steve Cooper, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Many other products would be destroyed or have fasteners broken loose in these conditions, causing unsafe driving or walking conditions."



The new ADA compliant series is made with high-strength, extruded aluminum capable of easily retrofitting to new and old construction.



About Balco, Inc.

Founded in 1957, Balco, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of architectural products. In 2015, Balco joined forces with five other Capital Southwest Corporation portfolio companies to form CSW Industrials, a separate publicly traded company. CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and deep domain expertise across three segments: industrial products; coatings, sealants and adhesives; and specialty chemicals.



For more information about Balco, visit balcousa.com.