Baliboatparty Offers Revelers Endless Summer Part in Bali

Bali, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2014 --Baliboatparty guarantees young people unforgettable parties full of fun, great music, and alcohol with skilled DJs, who will ensure the good time of all, who are on the yacht. Participants will be able to find many new friends among the visitors, while dancing in hip hop or deep house rhythm and will enjoy the beauty of the exotic island of Bali.



People from all over the world, including the United States and Europe, travel to Bali to spend their beach holiday taking part in all kinds of drenched activities. Baliboatparty offers these people an opportunity to combine their holiday with bumming in this tropical paradise and join their Bali boat party.



The starting point of their party will be Kuta, where the company will take all comers in a giant coach bus. The boat is located in 20 minutes driving, where people will be able to get on board and will sale, drink and dance for 5 hours. All that people need to bring with them is mobile phones, bikini, print out of the ticket, and color copy of their photo ID. The party is open for young people that are 18+ years old.



The party is organized by a skilled and experienced English speaking team. They ensure the complete safety of all the participants, having on-board paramedics, security and event staff that will ensure people’s great time.



The Bali Boat Party includes international DJ’s that will take care of the music atmosphere during the sailing, delicious sailor snacks, free flow bintang beer and cocktails, dancers and a lot of entertainments, plus bikini competition. Those, who go VIP, will have access to private bar tender, air-conditioned quarter and Champagne.



The places are strictly limited to 130 standard tickets at the price of AUD $130 and 25 VIP tickets at the price of AUD $300. The tickets are all-inclusive and include supplying participants with a great big bag for their Bali Boat Party that contains sunglasses, hat and singlet. The company does not recommend people to get any important staff with them, such as wallets, passport or camera, so they would not lose them in the crowd.



Baliboatparty guarantees a smooth ride with no swaying, as the boat will not sail on the open sea. People will be able to fully enjoy dancing around like lunatics that is far different from the regular drinking and cruising. During the party, the travelers will be fully engaged into diversity of surrounding party. People can consume us much food, alcohol and soft drinks as they can to immerge fully into the party atmosphere.



All, who would like to take part in this exciting experience, can order their tickets online at http://www.baliboatparty.com/dates--tickets.html.



About Bailboatparty

Baliboatparty is a motivated team of highly experienced party organizers, who do their best to provide revelers with utmost experience during their boat party. The cruise staff, paramedics and security ensure the safety of all passengers and their greatest experience that will leave unforgettable memories from Bali.