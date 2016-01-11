Balinese Beauty Treatments Passed Down Through Generations Set for Launch in the European Union

Bali, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2016 --Bringing an ancient family recipe for beauty to the modern process of mass manufacturing, CV. Cantik Sejahtera announces the launch of three brands. Distributed mainly in the European Union, the company will debut Neneq Java Essentials, JE Java Essentials and PLUSH by JE to a broad marketplace. Based on the idea that traditional formulations naturally lead to safe beauty care, the Indonesian manufacturer passes on generational secrets to men and women.



Created for women, Neneq Java Essentials will encompass natural tanning skincare, hair care and fragrances that contain no colourant or alcohol and are paraben-free. PLUSH by JE gives men similar products to meet the expectations of active male customers. JE Java Essentials, formerly only distributed to top hotels in Bali, will provide toxic-free beauty products for the whole body.



Dhita Hadisubrata, Director of CV. Cantik Sejahtera said, "I learned these recipes at the knees of my grandmother and great-grandmother. They not only incorporate ancient Javanese plants and herbs found in Indonesia, they provide aromatherapy to boost the senses. Our products have been well tested for generations as well as in our laboratories. Broad distribution is a natural extension of that."



Javanese ingredients include the traditional medicinal herb used for skin and scalp dryness Sophora Angustifolia Root. Zea Mays Germ Oil is used for skin conditioning. Iris Florentina Extract revitalizing anti-ageing prevents skin damage while Sunflower Seed Oil helps acne, wrinkles, sunburns and infections.



The product line's natural fragrance series has a variety of bath and aromatherapy products as well as eau de perfume, cologne, lotions, powder and soap. The hair care line includes shampoos, hair conditioner, styling wax and crèmes, hair tonic, a hair vitamin and hair musk.



About CV. Cantik Sejahtera

CV. Cantik Sejahtera was founded in 2011 and is based in Bali, Indonesia. An emerging beauty care manufacturer in Indonesia, products are slated for distribution in Asia, America, Europe and Middle East.



