Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --Ballard Creations is proud to announce the launch of My Window Buddy which was created back in 2018. My Window Buddy will help to create a safe and calm environment while interacting with law enforcement. The device will allow drivers to record police interactions just by saying, "Alexa, Arm Buddy App."



In these times, routine traffic-stops cause fear, stress, anxiety, and suspicion. In many cases, the confusion slowly graduates into a confrontation that leads to injuries and death. My Window Buddy can help make the officer and driver safer, in a peaceful and accommodating environment which is better for both parties. My Window Buddy comes with four slots to display driver's license, insurance card, FOID card, deaf ID, and other documents. It also comes with a bright LED light attached to it to ensure easy reading even in a dark environment. The device also comes with two cameras, front and back, with night vision technology and the ability to record up to 3 hours of video. A 32 GB internal storage ensures the recorded HD quality video is stored correctly. With the Smartphone Pairing feature, drivers can alert 5-10 people of their traffic stop in real-time. There is also optional cloud storage to guarantee the safe and secure storage of videos.



According to Ballard Creations, "My Window Buddy is wireless and contactless, so no car adapters or cable wires connected. During a routine traffic stop, the driver will place the device on their auto glass so that the officer can reach all the documents." It further stated, The device received modest attention when it was created two years ago, but it's been getting more traction on social media due to the overwhelming call for police reform spurred by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The purpose of creating My Window Buddy is to make interaction and communication more relaxed, less stressful, and safe for law enforcement and drivers. "It will create a peaceful environment for law enforcement and drivers to interact. Also, it is a no-contact device thus suitable during pandemics."



Ballard Creations is an innovative company, global B2B consultant, and supplier of digital safety solutions products world-wide. They are currently available in 50 states across the US and expanding their market. Ballard Creations desire to inspire safety in communities using the power of technology. Beyond being a business, they are working hard to ensure safety for all people, both in the US and around the world.



