Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2020 --Why should a ballerina stop dancing just because a pandemic has shut down recital season? Putting their company motto of love, positivity, and peace into high swing, UNICORNJ says there's absolutely no reason to stop the whirls, twirls, and pirouettes. To help little dancers pick up their heels, the company has announced the launch of six new colors for their best-selling ballet necklace on Amazon.com. Designed for ballerinas ages six to twelve to enjoy, the necklace is a tribute to the high spirits it takes to inspire others. It's also a celebration of the hard work, intention, and loveliness found at the heart of every ballerina. Arabesque, anyone?



Zev Samuel, Founder and Co-owner of UNICORNJ, said of the girls ballet jewelry, "We want to celebrate the dancers out there who have missed their recitals this year, due to the pandemic. We're confident that they have continued to practice their dancing so, now more than ever, it's time to show them that their stamina matters."



A perfect gift for girls from grandmothers, aunts, moms, and dads, the necklace from UNICORNJ showcases a ballet dancer in one of two ballet poses. Her ballet dress is composed of an enamel bodice on both sides and a 3D tulle fabric tutu that now comes in twelve different colors; they include multiple shades of pink, as well as lavender, green, white, and burgundy. Fully-stocked and ready to ship from the US, the tween ballet necklaces are manufactured in small factories in Italy. Made with rhodium-plated sterling silver to resist tarnish, the little ballerina hangs from a 16-inch chain.



To order the ballerina necklace on Amazon.com, click on https://amzn.to/3aMk15r.



For more information about UNICORNJ, visit www.unicornj.com.



About UNICORNJ

UNICORNJ is a company that specializes in jewelry for young girls and teens. All products are child safe and meet CPSC and CPSIA requirements.



YouTube Link:

https://youtu.be/eNHLLbElaeo



