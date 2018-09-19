Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Establishes a Collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America

Modena, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2018 --The promotional campaign in the USA has an additional educational dimension.



The Protected Geographical Indication Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is so inimitable that The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) will make a series of 10 educational videos on how the so-called Black Gold of Modena is made, where it comes from and why it is unique. The collaboration between the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and the world's best professional culinary school is part of the three years project "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Original", focused on the USA and financed by the European Union.



A troupe from The CIA will be hosted in Modena at the end of September to shoot 10 videos about the territory, the production process, history, tradition and quality, with visits to the "acetaie" and interviews with producers and chefs. Special guest Massimo Bottura, chef patron of the two times best restaurant in the world, Osteria Francescana. The educational videos will tell to culinary students, chefs, foodies and consumers everything there is to know about the Original Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and will be available on http://www.CIAprochef.com and on social networks.The series will also take part in The CIA's Worlds of Flavor programming and the World Culinary Arts series, winner of two James Beard Awards and a Telly Award for best documentary film series.



After the success of the first year of activities, the Consortium will spend next two years promoting the added value of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and the Protected geographical Indication in the USA. The main states on which the campaign will focus are California, Florida and New York City. The next appointment in the USA will be in NYC, for the Wine & Food Festival in October 11-14, attending the Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of New York Trade Tasting hosted by Wine Spectator and the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Capital One®.



The campaign promotes the added value of the product, in terms of authenticity, safety, traceability, and labelling guaranteed by the European trademark protection and wants to enhance the competitiveness of Balsamic Vinegar in the United States- It has been financed by the European Union and also features a web portal http://www.originalbalsamicvinegar.eu and dedicated pages on the main social networks.



More information:



Blancdenoir srl

Piazza Matteotti 25

25015 Desenzano del Garda (BS) - Italy

press@blancdenoir.it

+39 030 7741535



The content of this message represents the views of the author only and is his sole responsibility. The European Commission and the Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency (CHAFEA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.