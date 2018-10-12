Modena, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2018 --The Protection Consortium will attend the 11th annual NYCWFF from October 11th to 14th



BALSAMIC VINEGAR OF MODENA RETURNS TO NYC TO PLAY ITS PART IN ENDING HUNGER



The Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico di Modena (Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena) will support the 11th edition of the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF). With more than 70 events taking place at locations across New York, 100% of the net proceeds will benefit hunger-relief organizations No Kid Hungry® and Food Bank For New York City.



Federico Desimoni, Director of the Consorzio said: "The NYCWFF Is one of the most relevant food event in the USA. We cannot miss it. We want to play our part by offering passionate gourmands the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with some of the world's best products. After our first participation, last year, we understand that it is the perfect location to meet aware, engaged and inspired people to promote our key message of how to protect and recognise the authentic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. We're excited to be there and to be able to stand before the most renowned chefs, winemakers, spirit producers, culinary personalities, industry professionals, and partners".



The "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Original" project will be presented at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of New York Trade Tasting hosted by Wine Spectator and presented by Beverage Media on Friday October 12, from 12 to 5pm. In the days after the so-called "Black Gold" will be protagonist at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Capital One® on Saturday & Sunday October 13-14, from 12 to 6pm: the signature event of NYCWFF which brings the best local NYC restaurants and most sought-after wines and spirits under one giant roof for two days of foodie bliss.



The Consorzio will be also one of the sponsors at the luxurious, brand-new NYCWFF event Truffle Takeover, presented by Urbani Truffles on Friday, October 12, 7:00PM – 10:00 PM, taking place at The Bowery Hotel, the symbol of style and sophistication in New York City's Lower East Side. Balsamic Vinegar of Modena will be perfectly reinterpreted by Chef de Cuisine, Brian Gonia, of Atoboy NYC, a two Michelin starred Korean restaurant in New York.



With the "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Original" project, co-financed by the European Union, the Consorzio aims to develop positive dynamics towards the US market and to raise informed purchasing awareness to get consumers to choose protected products over counterfeit and deceptive ones. In the US market the level of recognition of European Geographical Indication productions, such as Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, is insufficient and brand awareness is highly generic.



The campaign also features a web portal http://www.originalbalsamicvinegar.eu and pages dedicated to the main social network:



Facebook @originalbalsamicvinegar

Instagram @originalbalsamicvinegar

Twitter @theoriginalbv



The content of this message represents the views of the author only and is his sole responsibility. The European Commission and the Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency (CHAFEA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contain.