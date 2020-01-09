Baltimore Maryland Company Notes & Queries 'Pushes the Envelope' for 40 Years

Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2020 --Notes and Queries, a Baltimore Maryland company and one of the first visionary companies in the greeting card and wrapping paper industry, is celebrating its 40 year anniversary. Alan Harnik started Notes & Queries 40 years ago with one goal in mind: to bring the absolute best in European design to the United States market. The company was first conceived in Madagascar and then nurtured from a small pushcart in Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston in the 1970s. At that time, Alan was selling handmade cards and crafts from Madagascar and American handmade greeting cards. Over the years, Harnik built the company from a modest pushcart in a local mall to a major warehouse and distribution center in Baltimore, Maryland.



When asked about the longevity of his company in an ever-changing landscape like the greeting card industry, Harnik states, "We've focused on business to be sure, but we have since day one, built relationships. Not only with talented artists and our customers—but with our employees and partners. A lot of companies these days forget the human element—for us at Notes & Queries, that's been one of our main keys to success."



For that reason, the average tenure of a Notes & Queries employee is around 20 years—a length of tenure with a company not often heard about in today's workforce. Truly a family business, Alan manages N&Q along with his daughter Vanessa who also shares the same passion for the business he had those 40 years ago. The company also employs a mother and daughter, husband and wife, and two sisters, in addition to two brothers whose entire family has worked at N&Q over the course of 25 years.



Notes & Queries has raised the standard in the US and made way for better designs and designers to flourish. A company always at the forefront of greeting card design, Notes & Queries has a solid history of predicting paper trends before any other company in the industry. The commitment to long-standing and honest relationships with many design-led, art-house companies in Europe allowed them to flourish in not only their own market but worldwide. One of Notes & Queries longtime associates has stated that "…it is widely felt that Alan Harnik is probably one of the greatest pioneers in the greeting card industry in the past 50 years."



Notes & Queries is a wholesale distributor of the finest collection of design-led contemporary and classic greeting cards from Europe and Israel.



For more information about Notes and Queries, please visit www.nandq.com.



Contact Info:

Name: Vanessa Harnik, vanessa@nandq.com

Organization: Notes & Queries, Inc.

Address: 1405 Tangier Drive, Suite C Baltimore, MD 21220

Phone: 410-682-6102