Baltimore Physical Therapists Expanding Operations and Accepting New Patients

Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2019 --Baltimore, MD - FX Physical Therapy, Baltimore's top physical therapy practice, is now expanding operations and accepting new patients. The practice, which has three offices in the Baltimore area, offers hands-on, engaged care to their patients.



FX Physical Therapy is focused on treating people, providing one-on-one attention and a personalized approach for each patient's specific case. They attribute their success to their hands-on method and their belief that patients are more successful when they are comfortable with their physical therapy experience. By building relationships with patients, FX Physical Therapy works to help them accomplish their health goals



The professional physical therapists at FX Physical Therapy are experienced in improving range of motion, decreasing pain and swelling, relaxing muscles, improving athletic performance, and more. Patients in need of rehabilitation after injuries or surgeries and athletes looking to enhance performance can trust the team at FX Physical Therapy.



FX Physical Therapy is now opening their practice to new patients. "We're excited to welcome new patients and help them improve their physical health and wellness," said Ryan, a rep for the company. "With our offices in downtown Baltimore, Mount Washington, and Tide Point in the Under Armour Headquarters, we can accommodate more patients from across the Baltimore area."



For more information or to book an appointment, call the FX Physical Therapy location near you or inquire online at https://fxphysicaltherapy.com/baltimore-physical-therapy



About FX Physical Therapy

FX Physical Therapy is a comprehensive physical therapy practice based in Baltimore, Maryland. The practice opened its doors in 2015, and since has expanded to three locations in the Baltimore area. FX Physical Therapy offers a hands-on, one-on-one approach to care, building relationships with patients to offer personal care.



Contact:

FX Physical Therapy

10 Light St Suite 4

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 646-8272