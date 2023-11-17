Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2023 --In this spellbinding speculative climate fiction, "BAMBOO: A Post-Apocalyptic Odyssey," Clark Hilton paints a near future nightmare in lyrical prose. The story is set in an inundated, savage domain of rough men and flesh-hungry beasts, where unfolds a dark-skinned teen girl's epic journey to find love in a loveless world.



In a not-too-distant tomorrow, Gen, just 16, journeys from her lonely family farm in search of a gleaming utopia filled with excitement, new friends… maybe even love. But Earth's fury tumbles her into a brutish world beyond her imagination. Gen holds the key to saving the world. Can she save herself?



From the novel: "A zephyr softly teased her hair with an epiphany — the place she called home was a lie."



The first volume of the BAMBOO series soft-launches November 2023 with the follow-on volume scheduled for late 2024. Hardcover and audiobook will be available soon as well. Publisher spokesperson Art Radley says: "BAMBOO makes a timely gift or stocking stuffer for the sci-fi dystopia fan in your life."



BAMBOO is general adult and new adult speculative climate fiction with literary execution for readers of Margaret Atwood, Blake Crouch, Emily St. John Mandel, and Cormac McCarthy. The tale weaves elements of genetic engineering, environmental disaster, technological failure, loss of history, societal unrest, vain hope, and bottomless despair amid the coming-of-age of a reluctant hero.



The author claims that the story's true source remains elusive, but appears to have been sent to our present day from some future society to warn of humanity's folly. Says Hilton: "I offer BAMBOO as fiction, though I did not set out to write a novel. The story unfolded from a curious artifact I encountered only by chance – a tiny holographic cube, which my tech team painstakingly decrypted. What emerged was a message for the world, and the tale of a teenage girl's remarkable odyssey."



"A genre-melding, mind-bending journey through a brutal near future spiked with the anguished hope of new love." - Books2Flicks.com



About the book:

BAMBOO: A Post-Apocalyptic Odyssey

by Clark Hilton

ISBN: 979-8-9886020-3-3 (hardback) | 979-8-9886020-4-0 (paperback) | 979-8-9886020-6-4 (audiobook) | LCCN: 2023921366

6x9, 384pp, with chapter illustrations

On sale starting November 13, 2023

For information and to order: ClarkHilton.com



About Publisher Books Illuminated, LLC

Publisher Books Illuminated, LLC specializes in acquiring fully edited and proofed manuscripts for rapid turnaround to market. All acquisitions are selected for quality, as well as ancillary market potential: motion pictures, streaming series, animated series, music, fine art, comics, graphic novels, audiobooks, toys, games, and fashions. (BooksIlluminated.com)



Clark Hilton scribes award-winning words for the screen, print, and science edutainment. A business innovator, Hilton invented a tech platform to empower enterprises to transform torpid IP into new opportunities. (ClarkHilton.com)